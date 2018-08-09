Wayanad district cut off due to landslide; one killed, houses damaged

By Express News Service

KALPETTA (WAYANAD)/KOZHIKODE: Heavy rain over the past few days damaged houses, triggered landslides and cut off the hilly district of Wayanad due to mud slips along the arterial Thamarassery ghat road early on Thursday.

While a woman was killed in landslide the district, a man was reported missing from neighboring Kozhikode district in heavy rain.

A landslide was reported near Vythiri police station in Wayanad, causing damage to the station and submerging it in soil.

The condition of policemen in the station was immediately known While three houses were completely destroyed by rain in Laksham Veedu colony in Vythiri, seven dwellings were partially destroyed. People were suspected to have been trapped inside houses.

The rescue operation is continuing. Meanwhile, landslups disrupted traffic near 9th hairpin curve on Thamarassery ghat road Many commuters were reported trapped at the Thamarassery ghat road.

Earlier disruption was reported at Paalchuram and Kuttiyadi ghat road leading to Wayanad.