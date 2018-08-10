Abhimanyu murder case: Plea of second accused dismissed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by Bilal Saji, a law student of Bharatmata School of Legal Studies, Choondi, and the second accused in the Abhimanyu murder case, seeking permission to write the first-semester law degree examination. Opposing the plea, Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted a person who had involved in a cold-blooded murder, need not be given any advantage.

When he was arrested on the second day of the incident, there was paint on his body and clothes.

His presence at the crime scene was established by the call detail records and Bilal had made calls to leaders of SDPI and accused on the day of the crime. The petitioner was an activist of the Campus Front of India, he stated.

According to the petitioner, he had been in judicial custody since his arrest on July 2. During the argument, the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdrew the plea and the court granted the plea.

Plea in HC against campus politics

The principal of St Aloysius College, Edathua, Alappuzha, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to prevent student unions from conducting political activities on its campus.According to the principal, the political activities and the gathering of students on the college campus were causing commotions and disrupting the studies. In fact, there were clashes among these students’ unions.