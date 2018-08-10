Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: Centre to provide all assistance, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

At least 20 people have died in the Idukki district due to heavy rains and floods, while five people lost their lives in Wayanad, he said demanding military assistance.

Published: 10th August 2018 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy Rain and landslide

At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre will provide all possible help to flood-hit Kerala, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, adding that he will also visit the flood-affected areas in the state on Sunday.

Shashi Tharoor, the Thirhapuram MP, and other parliamentarians from Kerala also met Singh on Friday to discuss the problems being faced by Kerala.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said Singh assured the parliamentarians as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of all possible assistance.

To take stock of the situation in Kerala, Singh spoke to Vijayan on phone, the spokesperson added. Singh also informed the MPs that Union Home Minister for state Kiren Rijiju, is visiting Kerala for a survey of the affected area. At least 27 people have died in the state due to incessant rain and landslides in the last 48 hours.

The Minister's visit follows a "crisis-like" situation in the state where large areas have been inundated by floodwaters landslides have blocked vital roads. "We will provide all necessary assistance to the state," Singh told the MPs from Kerala during the Zero Hour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Kerala flood Kerala rain Kerala landslide Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala