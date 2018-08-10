Kerala flood: Centre to provide all assistance, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre will provide all possible help to flood-hit Kerala, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, adding that he will also visit the flood-affected areas in the state on Sunday.

Shashi Tharoor, the Thirhapuram MP, and other parliamentarians from Kerala also met Singh on Friday to discuss the problems being faced by Kerala.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said Singh assured the parliamentarians as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of all possible assistance.

To take stock of the situation in Kerala, Singh spoke to Vijayan on phone, the spokesperson added. Singh also informed the MPs that Union Home Minister for state Kiren Rijiju, is visiting Kerala for a survey of the affected area. At least 27 people have died in the state due to incessant rain and landslides in the last 48 hours.

The Minister's visit follows a "crisis-like" situation in the state where large areas have been inundated by floodwaters landslides have blocked vital roads. "We will provide all necessary assistance to the state," Singh told the MPs from Kerala during the Zero Hour.