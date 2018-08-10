Home States Kerala

Kerala monsoon fury: CM Pinarayi Vijayan reviews relief measures; cancels official programmes

In view of the monsoon calamities, the chief minister cancelled all his official programmes till August 12 and will continue in the state capital to coordinate the rescue activities and relief mesures

Published: 10th August 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue activities are being undertaken by authorities in Kerala. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With monsoon fury continuing in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the situation so far and the relief measures. Rescue activities are being undertaken by the Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard along with the NDRF (National Disaster Respond Force).

More water will be released from Cheruthoni dam depending on the water flow from the catchment area. in view of the heavy rain in the catchment area, it's estimated that about three times more water would be released.

Precautionary warnings have been issued to those staying near river Periyar and its tributaries. CM has instructed to make loudspeaker announcements in these regions. Also necessary steps should be taken to shift people to other places and relief camps. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Additional Chief Secretary PH Kurian attended the review meeting.

In view of the monsoon calamities across the state, the chief minister cancelled all his official programmes till August 12 and will continue in the state capital to coordinate the rescue activities and relief measures.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala monsoon Kerala rains Pinarayi Vijayan Cheruthoni Periyar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi