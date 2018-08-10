Kerala rains: Cheruthoni Dam shutters opened after 26 years

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against journalist Upendra Rai in money laundering case
India has asked China to stop construction in PoK: Government
Thailand court backs India in bid to extradite Chhota Shakeel's aide Munna Zingada
Sunday's Sikh rally in London seeks to propagate secessionism: India
Feeling embarrassed about investors losing money: Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal
Bengaluru to be Amit Shah’s South India headquarters for 2019 Lok Sabha polls