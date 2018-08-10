Home States Kerala

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy assures all help to rain-hit Kerala

An official release said Narayanasamy enquired about the situation in the Kerala which has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

A visual of the torrential rains in Kochi, Kerala on June 10, 2018. (EPS | Melton Antony)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today spoke over phone to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all help to tackle the situation there in the wake of torrential rains.

An official release said Narayanasamy enquired about the situation in the Kerala which has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days.

"The situation in Kerala causes concern and Puducherry government is concerned about the development and all help and assistance would be extended by the territorial government," Narayanasamy told Vijayan.

Narayanasamy also contacted officials in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and enquired about the situation there, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rain Kerala landslide Kerala flood Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi