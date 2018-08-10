Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy assures all help to rain-hit Kerala

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today spoke over phone to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all help to tackle the situation there in the wake of torrential rains.

An official release said Narayanasamy enquired about the situation in the Kerala which has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days.

"The situation in Kerala causes concern and Puducherry government is concerned about the development and all help and assistance would be extended by the territorial government," Narayanasamy told Vijayan.

Narayanasamy also contacted officials in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and enquired about the situation there, the release said.