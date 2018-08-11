Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits rain-affected Wayanad, announces financial aid 

Pinarayi Vijayan announced financial assistance to the victims of rain related calamities here in a review meeting held at Collectorate on Saturday.

Published: 11th August 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced financial assistance to the victims of rain related calamities here in a review meeting held at Collectorate on Saturday. Vijayan was here as part of his aerial survey and review of rain disaster across the state. Chief Minister said state should face the flood jointly and he offered all support from the government.

He announced Rs 10 lakhs for victims who lost their land and house, Rs four lakhs to the relatives of died, Rs six lakhs for people who lost land and Rs 3,800 for each family living in relief camps to buy ration. The compensation will be given to the families when they return to homes from the camps. Free study materials will be given to students. A special adalat will be held to give new certificates for those people, who lost the originals. No fee will be collected for all these, he said in the camps. Rain destroyed Vythiri Police Station and roads will be reconstructed.

Vijayan reached Wayanad, little earlier than scheduled because his landing in Idukki was cancelled due to bad weather, at 10.15 am. He visited Munderi Government HSS, one of the largest relief camps in the district, where around 800 people are staying. Chief minister also interacted with the inmates about the plight. After visiting the camp he went to collectorate for a review meeting.

