Kerala flood: Kudumbashree's dress collection campaign helps people in relief camps

By Express News Service

KOZHIKKODE: The dress collection campaign organised by the Kudumbashree Mission Corporation got good response from people and mission has found unexpected beneficiaries for the project.

Though the mission had conducted the campaign to help refugees and destitute, it helped the mission to give a helping hand to relief camps in Kozhikode and Wayanad, started by the district administrations.

The campaign, started three days ago and ended on Saturday, collected over 5,500 new and old dresses. Of these around 400 dresses were sent to relief camps in Thiruvambady and Wayanad. Kudumbashree project officer Ramsy Ismail said it was an unexpected help given by Kudumbashree to the relief camps. "Around 400 old dresses collected through campaign sent to camps because of the emergency situation emerged in these districts," he added.

This is the third time dress bank of Kudumbashree conducted campaign to collect dresses to distribute it among refugees, destitute, adivasi and needy people. This time around 600 new dresses were donated by the people. These new ones will be given to destitute in Corporation limit as festival gift. "The government has been giving food kit to the destitute in the state. But, the Corporation is giving new dresses to them. Around 800 destitute are in civic body's list," Ramsy said.

The gift will be given to destitute by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on August 20. As the Bakrid and Onam are on the way, this help will create more happy faces in city limits. The rest of the dress will be sent to charity shops and refugee camps.

The mission has started the dress bank in 2013 at Corporation's old building as a permanent setup to collect new dress to give the needy people. In addition to this, the mission is conducting the special drives. Ramsy said in these drives old and new dresses have been collecting.

"But, our permanent facility collection is limited to new dresses. It is because waste dresses will come to the bank. Needy people can approach the bank for getting new dress for free of cost," he said adding that over these years the project collected and distributed more than 22,000 dresses.