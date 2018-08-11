Kerala floods: 53,500 people in relief camps, red alert in eight districts

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviews flood situation and the relief measures undertaken. Rescue activities being undertaken by Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, along with NDRF. Warning issued to those staying near the Periyar

CHERUTHONI: Traversing the landslide-ravaged villages from Adimali to Murikkassery, it was a journey through death and devastation. Amid heavy rain, huge boulders hung dangerously over the roads. Excitement mixed with anxiety was the norm at Cheruthoni on Thursday evening, given the historic prospect of all five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam being kept open on Friday to regulate the heavy inflow of water into the Idukki reservoir.

As announced, at 7.03 am the second shutter was opened and water gushed down in snowy hue. Two minutes on, the third shutter also went up. While the sight was more aesthetic than fearsome, the scene downstream was soon to become quite the opposite. The river had breached the banks and had hit the backyards of a few houses. A small bridge at Karimban lay submerged. At the dam site, despite three shutters being kept open, the inflow was rising by the minute. By 11.30 am, KSEB had decided to release up to 300 cumecs, up from 125 cumecs.

A crowd had gathered at the view point, jostling for space with the mediapersons. The same was the case at the road leading to the foot of the dam. Down in the Cheruthoni town, the water level was inching closer to the bridge. A 50-member team from the National Disaster Response Force had arrived and they were busy assembling equipment. The cops had a hard time shooing away the crowd gathering around the stream. Collector Jeevan Babu too had arrived at Cheruthoni to review the situation.

The scene was fast changing. From curiosity, to excitement and to anxiety and fear. The water level was rising at an alarming rate. People started rushing home to shift their valuables to safer places. At noon, one more shutter was opened and the outflow reached 350 cumecs. Still, the water released was not matching the inflow of 543 cumecs.

Aerial visit



Ahead of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi will conduct an aerial visit to the flood-hit areas in the state on Saturday. Singh had called up Pinarayi on Friday and offered all support from the Centre for flood relief work

Heavy rainfall likely till Tuesday

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the state till Tuesday.

Chendamangalam, North Paravoor, Manjaly, Eloor, Puthenvelikkara

Total number of relief camps in Ernakulam district: 68

Total number of families in relief camps in Ernakulam district as on Friday evening: 2,795

Highest number of relief camps is in North Paravoor: 449,476 people in relief camps in worst-affected regions of North Paravoor, Aluva, Kannayannur and Kunnathunadu taluks



Rescue Teams Deployed

30 members of Madras Engineering Group of Indian Army deployed at Chendamangalam to carry out emergency rescue work and construction of temporary bridges in case of wash-out. Besides, Disaster Response Team of Coast Guard, 37 members of National Disaster Response Force and two wings of Navy have been deployed

Situation grim