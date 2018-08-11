Kerala floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan reviews relief ops; cancels official events

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With monsoon fury continuing in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reviewed the situation so far and the relief measures undertaken. Rescue activities are being undertaken by the Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard along with the NDRF (National Disaster Respond Force).

Precautionary warnings have been issued to those staying near the Periyar and its tributaries. Pinarayi has instructed officers to make loudspeaker announcements in the regions and take necessary steps to shift people to other places and relief camps. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Additional Chief Secretary PH Kurian attended the review meeting.

Pinarayi has cancelled all his official programmes till August 12 and will remain in the state capital to coordinate and oversee the rescue activities and relief measures.

Chennithala visits flood-hit regions

Kochi: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday visited the flood-devastated areas on the banks of the Periyar, which swelled following the release of water from Idukki dam. Chennithala held discussions with the authorities on the steps taken to ensure the relief and rehabilitation of the people in the area. He also visited the relief camps in the region.

Chennithala asked the district administration officers to resolve the potable water shortage faced by some parts of the district after the Aluva pump house reduced the pumping of the water by 20 per cent due to high turbidity. Chennithala also discussed the preparations taken by the administration for the smooth conduct of the ‘bali tharpanam’ at Aluva on Saturday.