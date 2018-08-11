Kerala rains: Malampuzha dam shutters now at 6 cm

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The four shutters of the Malampuzha dam were reduced to 6 centimetres from 1.5 on Friday morning after the water level was reduced from 115 metres to 114.68 metres. Meanwhile, District Collector D Balamurali, who is also the chairman of the district-level Disaster Relief Authority, said the news reports on social media that the shutters of the dam have been further opened were fake.

The District Collector has asked the officials in the respective areas to see the public who come to perform Vavu Bali on Saturday do not enter deep portion of the rivers. It has been decided to deploy Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the bathing ghats.