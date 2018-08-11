Kerala rains: Situation stable; constant monitoring of water level at Bhoothathankettu

Jijo Malayil By

BHOOTHATHANKETTU: The water level at Bhoothathankettu is being constantly monitored by the authorities concerned in the wake of the rising water levels in Aluva and North Paravur. All 15 shutters were kept open for the past few days to prepare for the eventual release of water from Idamalayar and Cheruthoni (Idukki) dams.

“Even though water from the Idamalayar and Idukki reservoirs flow down to Bhoothathankettu dam, the situation is under control. The water level at the dam only increased by half a feet since Friday morning,” said a senior officer at the Irrigation Department.

The water level at the dam at 7 pm on Friday was 30.85 metres. The irrigation officer said the situation is under control and the areas near the dam are safe.

T Anil Kumar, RDO, who was at Bhoothathankettu to evaluate the water level, told Express a slight increase in the water level is expected once more water from Idukki hits the Bhoothathankettu area. “Currently, 7,079 cubic cm per second water is being released from the Bhoothathankettu dam. The dam shutters will remain open until the water level in Periyar comes down,” he said.

Anil said considering the Karikadaka vavu rituals are to be held in Aluva on Saturday, the water level in the dam is being constantly monitored. “The information about the water level is passed on to the authorities coordinating disaster management activities at Aluva and North Paravur. The rituals will go ahead as scheduled,” he said.

Meanwhile, nearly a thousand residents from the Kothamangalam and Perumbavoor areas flocked to the dam premises, causing concern to authorities. The police have advised people to stay indoors until the water recedes.