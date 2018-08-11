Home States Kerala

KSRTC begins service through AC Road after 26 days

The traffic was started after the Irrigation Department removed water from the road which was inundated.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

AC Road

The 24-km-long AC Road was under water from July 15 after massive flood (Photo | Facebook/Beauties of Alappuzha)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The KSRTC resumed services through Alappuzha- Changanassery Road after 26 days of massive flood in Kuttanad on Friday. The traffic was started after the Irrigation Department removed water from the road which was inundated.

Services, including fast chain services, were started and heavy vehicles also were allowed to conduct service. Meanwhile, the police restricted small vehicles and two-wheelers.

The 24-km-long road was under water from July 15 after massive flood. The outer bunds of paddy polders near the road were breached and it created water logging.

The KSRTC started partial service after 10 days, however, the service could not be operated  from Mankombu bridge to Block Junction and Mankombu party office to Nazareth Junction due to the high water level and huge potholes. The water was removed after continuous pumping from paddy polders. The KSTP officials filled potholes on a temporary basis and resumed service.   

After flooding, huge potholes have been appeared and it is a nightmare to passengers. The KSTP had reconstructed the road a few years ago.

However, the road became damaged due to flood. The PWD allocated Rs 50 lakh for the repair of road immediately after the evacuation of water. At the same time, the PWD  has also allocated another Rs 70 crore for the repair of roads on a permanent basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AC Road Kuttanad floods Kuttanad KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala