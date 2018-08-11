KSRTC begins service through AC Road after 26 days

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The KSRTC resumed services through Alappuzha- Changanassery Road after 26 days of massive flood in Kuttanad on Friday. The traffic was started after the Irrigation Department removed water from the road which was inundated.

Services, including fast chain services, were started and heavy vehicles also were allowed to conduct service. Meanwhile, the police restricted small vehicles and two-wheelers.

The 24-km-long road was under water from July 15 after massive flood. The outer bunds of paddy polders near the road were breached and it created water logging.

The KSRTC started partial service after 10 days, however, the service could not be operated from Mankombu bridge to Block Junction and Mankombu party office to Nazareth Junction due to the high water level and huge potholes. The water was removed after continuous pumping from paddy polders. The KSTP officials filled potholes on a temporary basis and resumed service.

After flooding, huge potholes have been appeared and it is a nightmare to passengers. The KSTP had reconstructed the road a few years ago.

However, the road became damaged due to flood. The PWD allocated Rs 50 lakh for the repair of road immediately after the evacuation of water. At the same time, the PWD has also allocated another Rs 70 crore for the repair of roads on a permanent basis.