SC/ST Morcha hails job reservation bid

SC/ST Morcha national vice-president Shajumon Vattekad has welcomed the decision of the Union Government to reinstate the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:01 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SC/ST Morcha national vice-president Shajumon Vattekad has welcomed the decision of the Union Government to reinstate the SC/ST Atrocities Act. He welcomed the government decision to provide reservation in promotion for ST communities in Central Government jobs.

The decision of the Centre to enact a new legislation for SC/STs, including certain laws which were discarded by the Supreme Court, is a welcome one and shows the Modi Government stands for the protection of  the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

With these decisions, the Government has upheld the values of the Constitution and protected the rights of the SC/ST communities. This is also a fatal blow to the Congress, Left and other political parties which have been in the forefront against the Modi Government on SC/ST matters. He called upon the Congress, Left and other political parties to tender a public apology to the Modi Government for taking up a public campaign that it was anti-Dalit, even after the government has provided crores of rupees in development funds for SC/ST communities for the first time in history.

