Flood-hit Kerala seeks Rs 8,316 crore for relief, rehabilitation from Centre

Kerala CM Vijayan said that the floods had come close on the heels of the damages that was caused due to the heavy rains last month and for that a sum of Rs 820 crore was already cleared.

Kerala-Floods

An aerial view of the flood-hit districts of Kerala (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the visiting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking Rs 8,316 crore as a special package for dealing with the situation arising from unprecedented floods following heavy monsoon rains.

The central minister had earlier conducted an aerial survey of the flood ravaged Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

"As it requires more time to make a detailed assessment of the damage that has been caused, we require an immediate assistance of Rs 1,220 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund," said Vijayan's memorandum.

The Chief Minister has pointed out that this round of calamity comes close on the heels of the damages that was caused due to the heavy rains last month and for that a sum of Rs 820 crore was already cleared by the central team.

"...taking into the grievous situation now prevailing, there should be a more liberal approach when deciding the rates of compensation," added Vijayan.

The memorandum states that since Thursday till Sunday 37 people died while five others have been reported missing.


 

