Kelvin Electronics is back in Kerala with an e-push

The development brings relief in the backdrop of the state occupying an unimpressive status of rank 21 in the ease of doing business listing this year.

Published: 12th August 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to the state's industrial policies, consumer electronics firm Kelvin Electronics restarted its manufacturing operations in Kerala on Saturday. The development brings relief in the backdrop of the state occupying an unimpressive status of rank 21 in the ease of doing business listing this year.

Having wound up its operations in the state back in 2002 due to the revised excise duty regulations in the sector, the company will set up a manufacturing unit at Chalakkudy in Thrissur. "The Industries Department of the state can be credited for this development," said Kelvin Electronics director Joju Varghese.

"They were more than welcoming with their single-window clearance procedure and recommendations that helped us secure an initial fund of Rs 10 lakh from the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)."

Industries Department director T S Chandran said the government is actively promoting industries to set up shop in Kerala.

