Kerala rains: Upper Kuttanad teeters again

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The threat of floods has returned to haunt Upper Kuttand, barely three weeks on since the deluge which devastated the region, with the Pampa and the Achankovil threatening to burst their banks. The latest danger resulting from the rising water level in the region’s two major rivers has triggered fresh concern among the people here who had just returned home from the relief camps.

According to Ponnappan, Asariparambil, Pandy, Cheruthana, the water level in the river started to rise by Saturday morning. “We had spent more than 20 days in the relief camp after my house was inundated in the massive floods in Kuttanad. The river has again breached its banks and the water has begun to enter the houses. The water level reached the floor of my house.

We returned from the camps only on Wednesday. All the household appliances which had become damp in the marauding waters were dried out and the premises cleaned through hours of hard work. If the water level increases, we will be in utter misery again ,” he said.

It is the opening of Kakki dam on the Pampa river and the increase in the water flow through the Achankovil river, both of which flow through the panchayat, is the major reason attributed to the water entering the compounds of several houses in the locality. Panchayat president P B Ratnakumari confirmed the water level started to rise in the panchayat areas.

“The two rivers flow through the panchayat and the rise in the water level has resulted in several areas getting flooded. Pandi, Kanjiramthuruth, Anari North, Enpathilchira, Puthenthuruth and Nedikuzhi areas are under threat. Now the situation is under control. However, since we apprehend water level in the river to increase by Sunday, people should be shifted to relief camps,”Ratnakumari said.

The panchayats situated near the Pampa and the Achankovil encounter the same situation. The water level started to rise in the low-lying areas in Upper Kuttanad, including Chennithala, Mannar, Cheruthana, Karuvatta, Pallippad, Veeyapuram, Thakazhi, Kumarapuram, Thrikunnapuzha, Thalavadi and Edathua.

C Rajani, Cheruthana village officer, said the department has made all arrangements to deal with the situation.

“We have directed the officers to remain prepared for any emergency. Arrangements for opening relief camps in the panchayat have been made. However, the situation is yet to reach alarming proportions. The rain has become weakened over the eastern hilly areas and we expect the water level to recede by Sunday morning,” she said.

A total of 13 relief camps have been opened in Chengannur taluk