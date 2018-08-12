Rains pound Kerala again; Rajnath Singh begins aerial survey

By Online Desk

The rains started lashing several parts of Kerala this morning hampering the relief operations undertaken by multiple agencies in the flood and landslides hit regions.

However, the water level in the Idukki and Idamalayar reservoirs have further reduced, bringing some relief, with the authorities saying there was no need for any panic for people living downstream, officials said.

There were no fresh casualties reported since yesterday and the toll in the rain-related incidents since the current monsoon fury from August 8 stood at 37, they said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kochi and is conducting an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation. A Malayalam media house reported that he has scheduled a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other officials from various departments.

HM Shri @rajnathsingh conducting the aerial survey of flood affected areas in Kerala. He is accompanied by the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and the MoS Tourism Shri @alphonstourism pic.twitter.com/mqy8FFeAfo — HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 12, 2018

Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier reviewed the situation and announced Rs 10 lakhs for victims who lost their land and house, Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 6 lakhs for people who lost land and Rs 3,800 for those in camps to buy ration. He has also made a personal contribution of Rs one lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Saving their lives was our priority. Now it is our duty to help them rebuild it. Contribute generously to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/eNHjyENt8d — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 11, 2018

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had on Saturday warned that heavy to very heavy rains were expected in 16 states, including Kerala, till tomorrow.

At present, all the five floodgates of the Idukki dam are open and in a second, 7.50 lakh litres of water are being sent out to the Periyar river which touches parts of Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, causing floods resulting in the evacuation of over 10,000 people.

But officials in Ernakulam and Thrissur on Sunday said the situation was under control and the water level of the river has come down which may allow some people to return to their homes.

"As the first step for the families to return, various volunteers along with health officials will first reach the homes and clean up," a government official at a relief camp in Ernakulam said.

The situation in the hilly district of Wayanad, which has seen the massive destruction to crops and properties, on Sunday looked a bit grim with intermittent heavy rains pounding the region.

The day's forecast points to more rains with chances of landslides and mud-slips.

(With inputs from agencies)