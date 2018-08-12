Home States Kerala

SFI vandalises NIFT after girl student tries to kill self due to alleged mental torture by teacher

She was overdosed on Rantec tablets, and found unconscious at the house where she was staying as a paying guest. 

Published: 12th August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

SFI

SFI activists who took out a march towards NIFT in the evening broke windows and destroyed furniture (Photo | Facebook/SFI Kerala)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Dramatic scenes unfurled on National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus at Dharmasala near Taliparamba as SFI activists vandalised the institute demanding action against a teacher after a girl student tried to commit suicide alleging mental torture on Saturday.

The condition of the third year textile designing student, who hails from Malappuram, is said to be stable.
According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The girl student, who overdosed on Rantec tablets, was found unconscious at the house where she was staying as a paying guest. She was rushed to the Taliparamba cooperative hospital.

In a statement given to the police, the student said mental torture inflicted by a teacher in the institute was the reason why she chose to take the extreme step.

She told the police though most of the students have raised complaints against the male teacher in private, they were afraid to make official complaints fearing retributory action from the teacher.

Meanwhile, SFI activists who took out a march towards NIFT in the evening broke windows and destroyed furniture. Later, a combined protest meeting of SFI and Janadhipatya Mahila Association was held in front of the institute.

