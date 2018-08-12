Home States Kerala

Water recedes, yet overcast sky, rain forecast cause for concern

Despite KSEB's best efforts to release water at the rate of 7,50,000 litres per second, the water level in the Idukki reservoir as on Saturday evening stood at 2,400.32 feet.

Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the water level in Idukki dam has started receding, an overcast sky and the likelihood of more downpour are worrying people living downstream. Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days.

Despite the Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) best efforts to release water at the rate of 7,50,000 litres per second, the water level in the Idukki reservoir as on Saturday evening stood at 2,400.32 feet.

KSEB chairman N S Pillai confirmed water will continue to be released for two more days till the water level reaches 2,399 feet. For that, rain should stop and water inflow into the reservoir should come down significantly. The Board is discharging more water than what it receives.

Though rain subsided on Saturday, water level in major dams continued at the full reservoir level and the KSEB continued releasing water from other major dams.

Idukki dam Kerala rains Kerala floods KSEB

