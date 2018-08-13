Home States Kerala

Dog saves life of master, family from landslip in flood-hit Kerala

A pet dog turned out to be the saviour of its master and his family when the animal woke them up at 3 am, minutes before their house collapsed in a landslip.

By PTI

IDUKKI: A pet dog turned out to be the saviour of its master and his family when the animal woke them up at 3 am, minutes before their house collapsed in a landslip at a hamlet in this high range district of Kerala.

As 'Rocky' yelped and made disturbing sounds, Mohanan and his wife woke up and tried to find out what was wrong.

They soon heard a thunderous noise and ran out of their house, only to find to their horror their dwelling unit collapsing at picturesque Keerithode on Thursday, Mohanan told a television channel.

Idukki district is among the places badly hit in the monsoon rains which have triggered landslides and floods in the state since last week.

