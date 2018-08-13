Home States Kerala

Kerala CPM leader EP Jayarajan to swear in as Minister on Tuesday

EP Jayarajan will assume office as the 20th minister in Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet on Tuesday.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan | File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader EP Jayarajan will assume office as the 20th minister in Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet on Tuesday. It's the CPM central committee member's re-entry to the cabinet as Industries minister after being forced to bow out over nepotism charges in October 2016.

The Left Front meeting on Monday issued its official nod for CPM to have one more minister in EP Jayarajan while the CPI will get Chief Whip position with Cabinet rank. Jayarajan will swear in before Governor P Sathasivam at Kerala Raj Bhvan on Tuesday at 10 am.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavn announced the Front's decision to accept CPM's proposal. Responding to questions, Vijayaraghavan maintained that the CPI had not asked for any position including Chief Whip in return.

The CPI will finalise the Chief Whip by August 20 during its state executive. The LDF meet also decided to expand the Left front by including more parties.

Reports about Jayarajan's re-entry into the Left government have been in the air ever since the court acquitted him in the nepotism case. Recently when NCP's AK Saseendran, who resigned over the sleaze talk row in March 2017, returned as Transport Minister, the demands again gained momentum.

The CPM state committee meet last week decided to propose Jayarajan's name for LDF's clearance. The CPM has also proposed changes in the portfolios held by some CPM ministers when Jayarajan takes over as Industries minister.

Though CPM claims that the rejig has nothing to do with ministers' performance, it's evident that the reshuffle reflects the poor performance of a few ministers. Education minister C Ravendranath has ended up losing Higher Education portfolio to KT Jaleel, who will be taken out of the LSGD portfolio.

Though Kerala can have up to 21 minisetrs as per Central norms, while assuming office the Left government decided to limit it to 19. The two-year-old Left government has already seen a couple of new faces - CPM's MM Mani and NCP's Thomas Chandy. Of this, Thomas Chandy, who took over after Saseendran resigned, later quit paving way for Saseendran's return.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EP Jayarajan Pinarayi Vijayan EP Jayarajan Minister CPM LDF AK Saseendran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless