Momo challenge message reaches through WhatsApp, Kerala police begins probe

The message was reached in the mobile of Shemeer Koya 30, a youth from Alappuzha town and after it reached his mobile, he had lodged a complaint to the North Police Station on Monday.

An image of the sculpture, which is the face of the Momo challenge (Photo | Instagram)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The District Police began a probe on the alleged message from Momo, a suicide game, which creates panic among children, to the mobile of a youth from Alappuzha.

According to District Police Chief S Surendran, based on the complaint the department started probe on it.

"A message was appeared in the mobile of the youth by morning." 

"Hi, I am momo, I selected you, We can play a game, Today night 7 o' clock, Location Alappuzha beach."

It was in the message and it generated from +1(512)4891229. So we have started examination of the number and origin. The details were submitted to the Cyber Cell of the department for more examination," DPC said.

After 'blue whale' the 'Momo Challenge' started to create panic among children.

At the same time the fraudsters using the name 'Momo' for organizing frauds through WhatsApp and other online platforms.

So the police started to keep tight vigil on the online game which may lead to the death of teenagers and frauds.

