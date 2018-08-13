North Kerala faces rain fury after brief lull; one dead

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After a lull, heavy rain lashed Wayanad and parts of Kozhikode in north Kerala adding to the woes of people in both districts. One death was reported from Wayanad on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rajamma, 58, who passed away here at the private hospital in Sulthan Bathery after a wall collapsed and fell over her. The boundary walls of two houses in Kozhikode were also destroyed in heavy rain.

More people sought shelter in relief camps set up across the two districts on Sunday. Presently, 11 relief camps are functioning in Kozhikode district and 67 in Wayanad, in Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady taluks.

A total of 269 families consisting of 1,030 members are residing in the relief camps set up in Kozhikode and 2,144 families consisting of 7,949 members are at the relief camps in Wayanad. According to the Kozhikode Disaster management Control room authorities, no major accidents were reported in the district on Sunday.

A team headed by Minister for Transport A K Saseendran visited the rain-affected regions on Thamarassery Ghat road, Mattikunnu in Puthuppady panchayat and Kannappankundu in Kozhikode on Sunday. The visit was conducted following a decision was taken at an all-party meeting held earlier at the district collectorate, to demolish a building on the verge of collapse on the second hairpin bend of the Thamarassery Ghat road. The minister directed the authorities concerned to remove a tree close to the building, which could pose threat to it.

Land Revenue Commissioner A T James has directed authorities concerned to submit a report on the loss suffered by people residing in the relief camps. A fund of `3,800 will be distributed to people returning home from the camps.

Likewise, a relief package of `6 lakh will be provided to those who have lost their land, and a sum of `4lakh to those whose houses have been destroyed in rain. People who have lost both their houses and lands will be given a relief fund of `10 lakh.

Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan visited the affected areas and relief camps in Wayanad district. He said state was facing an unprecedented tragedy. The minister visited the relief camp in HIM UP School, Vaithiri.