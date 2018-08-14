After landslide horror, residents averse to return to the valley of fear

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: “WE don’t think we can survive one more landslide like this. During this monsoon, we had to flee from our houses thrice leaving everything behind to save our lives,” said Prabha Thottappadavil,64, with helplessness and grief as she and 50 others of her neighbourhood are looking to a dim future.

Speaking from a relief centre, a house at Arabikkulam, arranged by Ulickal Panchayat authorities, these poor souls narrated the difficult life in the valley after the landslides terrorised the region.

“We can’t go back to our homes. But, we don’t have other options unless the authorities step in with something good for us. There are cracks at eight places in the hill just above our houses. Would the authorities really want us to go back to such a place,” she fumed.

ALSO READ | Heavy rains, landslides kill 16 in Himachal Pradesh, water being released from the Pandoh Dam

Similar is the case of the other families living in the temporary relief camps in the hilly regions. Most of those languishing in the camps have similar stories to tell as nature has unleashed its fury on them like never before.

Saji Malayil, 45, who gave his house at Arabikkulam to set up a temporary relief camp for those who had to flee from their houses, said the life in the valley is really difficult. “A big rock stands on the Randam Kai hills threatening the lives of the residents of the valley. It may roll down any time, he said. “It is natural that people are afraid to go back to such a place,” he said.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Mohanlal will donate Rs 25 lakh to CM's Distress Relief Fund

For his part, he didn’t hesitate, when ward member Sunu Kinathi approached him requesting to give his house to set up a temporary relief camp. He joined the team which went to the valley to take the people to the camps. “The valley is torn apart by the rain and landslide. A few people are fortunate to survive the scare. So, I felt, it is our duty to help those who have lost everything,” Saji said.

Gopi Kallikkal is another person who gave his house for those who had to flee from the landlside.

“Around 50 plus people from 21 families are staying in these houses. Of these, five families have gone back to their houses. But, the remaining people refuse to leave the camps, demanding the authorities to come and talk to them. They want to tell their story to the District Collector. We are trying to get in touch with the Collector,” said Sunu Kinathi. The panchayat authorities will present this situation in the review meeting which will be held at Iritty Taluk office on Tuesday, he said.

Life, interrupted

● Heavy rain lashes Wayanad, triggering landslips

● Major landslide in Kurichiar Mala; no casualties

● Landslips disrupt traffic along ghat roads

● Blame game over opening of Banasurasagar dam shutters

● Locals allege shutters were raised without warning

● Opening of shutters inundate five panchayats

● Dam shutters raised further to 170 cm on Monday

● 84 Army personnel, 31 Navy and 51 NDRF men deployed