Central fund meant for relief, not compensation: Union Home Ministry

The clarification is significant in the wake of the state’s hopes for a benevolent Central sanction to mitigate flood loss, now estimated at Rs 8,316 crore.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

A jeep caught in flash floods being rescued from the Moyar river | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Home Ministry has clarified the financial assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities was intended as a relief and not compensation for the losses suffered. Additional expenditure incurred is required to be met by the states from their own resources, a Ministry of Home Affairs press note said.

The clarification is significant in the wake of the state’s hopes for a benevolent Central sanction to mitigate flood loss, now estimated at Rs 8,316 crore. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 100 crore as immediate assistance from the NDRF, after the visit of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The press note said the Central government contributes 75 per cent of the SDRF for states, except for special category states which get 90 per cent. The first liability of relief expenditure is on SDRF and in cases of severe calamities, it is supplemented from the NDRF. Financial assistance under SDRF/NDRF in the wake of natural calamities is by way of relief and not for compensation of losses suffered or claimed.
An inter-ministerial Central team is expected to submit its report on Kerala’s initial claim for Rs 831.10 crore soon.

“Though enough funds are available in the SDRF, the Union Home Minister sanctioned Rs100 crore in advance from the NDRF. The Centre is providing full support to Kerala by providing logistics and financial resources,” the press note added.

B562.45 cr Balance as on April 1: D348.45 crore
First instalment of Central share 2018-19, released on July 20:
D80.25 cr. Corresponding state share: D26.75 cr
Second instalment of Central share of SDRF, released on
August 10: D80.25 cr. Corresponding state share: D26.75 cr

