GPS mandatory for school buses from October: Motor Vehicles Department

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure students’ safety the Motor Vehicles Department has unveiled a new project. Under this, all Educational Institution Buses (EIB) in Kerala should mandatorily install the global positioning system (GPS) equipment in their vehicles before October 1.

The state government had come out with a notification making GPS equipment mandatory in all public transport vehicles from April 1. In the first phase, all institutional buses have been targeted. After October 1 no EIB vehicles will be allowed to ply the roads without GPS. This is for the first time in the country such a project with safety measures for children has been included in a project. The second phase will include other vehicles ferrying children.

The MVD in association with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed a vehicle surveillance system software called ‘Suraksha Mitra’. The software can track, locate and give real-time data of the vehicles.