Kerala Rains: Series of landslides keep Wayanad District on the edge as heavy rain lashes

KALPETTA: Heavy rain that has been lashing Wayanad district over the past few days triggered a major landslide at Kurichiar Mala in the Kalpetta forest range limits on Monday. However, a major mishap was averted as the people residing in the sparsely populated areas were already shifted to relief camps.

A series of landslips were reported near the sixth hairpin bend on the ghat road in Kalpetta affecting the movement of vehicles along the stretch for hours. Special officer M G Rajamanickam visited the relief camps and reviewed the rescue and relief operations. He is currently camping in the district.

Meanwhile, a blame game has begun between the district administration and the KSEB over the opening of the shutters of the Banasurasagar dam located near Parinjarathara in the district.

According to local people, the shutters of the earthen dam were opened by KSEB in the wee hours of Wednesday without issuing any prior warning. As a result, most areas under five panchayats were inundated and people were forced to rush to relief camps with whatever belongings they could catch hold of.

District Collector A R Ajayakumar has taken up the matter with the government. According to him, the proper protocol was not followed while opening the dam. The district administration was not given any information in writing so that the alerts could be issued promptly.

However, KSEB officers refuted the charges and said the district disaster management authority and officials concerned were promptly given the message before reopening the shutters. According to a senior KSEB officer, the shutters of the nearly 40-year-old dam was opened as early as in July 15 when the inflow was high and was later closed after the water levels receded.

Admitting that the exact protocol was not followed before reopening the shutters, the KSEB officer said the situation was alarming that it warranted a quick opening of the shutters in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“A number of landslides occurred in the surrounding areas triggering a sudden inflow of water into the dam.

As opposed to a normal dam, an earthen dam cannot hold any more water than its Full Reservoir level. However, the release of water was carried out gradually, spanning over 59 hours,” said the officer.

With most of the residents shifted to relief camps and the inflow into the dam increasing, the KSEB further opened the shutters of the dam from 130 cm on Monday morning to 170 cm late at night to let out more water.