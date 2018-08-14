'Let's do our bit', actors, administration join hands for Kerala flood relief operations

By Online Desk

Kerala is going through one of the worst natural calamities of recent times.

Various parts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts are flood-hit. Even though the water level has come down in Periyar river, as many as 223 families, comprising 834 persons, continue to live in 10 relief camps in various parts of Ernakulam district.

The Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra is being used as a collection centre to send help for flood-hit regions. Anbodu Kochi and Ernakulam district administration have joined hands to bring materials to those in relief camps.

READ | Rains continue to batter Kerala, people shifted to relief camps

Celebrities like Indrajith, Poornima, Rima Kallingal and Parvathy are actively participating in the relief work. The actors have also appealed to the public to contribute clothes and other materials at the sports centre. They also inform that Anbodu Kochi will not accept cash donations and more importantly- used clothes.

Tovino Thomas:



ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Mohanlal will donate Rs 25 lakh to CM's Distress Relief Fund

People sending used clothes to the collections for relief camps have become a real problem.

The limited space, transportation and the manual labour is all wasted at a time of emergency due to people 'donating' used and unusable garments.

Rima Kallingal:

Donors are asked to read the list of necessary relief material in Anbodu Kochi's Facebook page.

Ernakulam District collect Mohammad Safirulla and Special Officer MG Rajamickam are supervising the operations.

Recently, photos of MG Rajamanickam and sub-collector NS Umesh carrying rice sacks to be sent to relief camps have gone viral. The photos are reportedly from Wayanad collectorate.

Social media is lauding the work of the officers, with many remembering how Rajamanickam was once transferred from KSRTC department.

Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Vinayakan and Tovino Thomas too have appealed for people to unite in the relief efforts.

Mammootty had recently visited flood-struck areas in Thelathuruth, Ernakulam, extending his solidarity and also appealing people to support relief operations.

Mohanlal had recently announced that he is donating Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Many actors, including actors like Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Deverakonda have announced their contribution to the relief fund.

Malayalam actors association A.M.M.A announcement that it will donate a first installment of Rs 10 lakhs was met with criticism.

Many in social media had raised criticism that Malayalam stars were not contributing enough while their Tamil, Telugu counterparts were in news regarding their donations.

READ | Kerala Rains: Series of landslides keep Wayanad District on the edge as heavy rain lashes

Anbodu Kochi's list: