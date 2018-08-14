Home States Kerala

Nation has lost one of its best parliamentarians: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Somnath Chatterjee's demise

A 10-time Lok Sabha member, he was the voice of the Left Front in the House. Chatterjee led the Left Front in the House for  a long time, including at many crucial junctures.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee (PTI file photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala CPM, which stood like a rock with the then party general secretary Prakash Karat in expelling Somnath Chatterjee in 2008, minced no words in condoling the demise of the great leader. Though CPM state leadership, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior leaders came out showering praise on Chatterjee, no mention was made about the unpleasant developments that led to his way out from the CPM.

The country has lost one of its best Parliamentarians with Somnath Chatterjee’s demise, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A 10-time Lok Sabha member, he was the voice of the Left Front in the House. Chatterjee led the Left Front in the House for  a long time, including at many crucial junctures.
Chatterjee effectively made use of the House in exposing corruption and anti-people policies of the Union Governments. Somnath Chatterjee had made crucial intervention in exposing many scandals, including the Bofors deal.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Teary-eyed Sumitra Mahajan remembers former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee

At a time when Parliamentary Democracy and constitutional values are facing challenges, his demise is a major loss. His contributions to Parliamentary debates will be remembered, Pinarayi said in his condolence message. Nonagenarian CPM leader V S Achuthanandan termed Somnath Chatterjee an unblemished Communist.

“After being chosen as Speaker, Chatterjee stayed away from all political activities. Till his death, Chatterjee never compromised on his ethical values,” said VS in a message. His passing away has created a major loss in Indian democracy and left politics, he said.

ALSO READ |  Country has lost great leader in Somnath Chatterjee: Former PM Manmohan Singh

Condolences pour in
T’Puram: Somnath Chatterjee always stood for secular politics and was an exemplary Parliamentarian, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in his condolence message.He always fought against communalism and corruption. He had played a pivotal role in shaping up West Bengal as the epicentre of secular politics, said Kodiyeri.“Chatterjee was very prominent among the Communist Parliamentarians. His demise is a major loss to the country,” said CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala CPM Prakash Karat Somnath Chatterjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener