Nation has lost one of its best parliamentarians: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Somnath Chatterjee's demise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala CPM, which stood like a rock with the then party general secretary Prakash Karat in expelling Somnath Chatterjee in 2008, minced no words in condoling the demise of the great leader. Though CPM state leadership, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior leaders came out showering praise on Chatterjee, no mention was made about the unpleasant developments that led to his way out from the CPM.

The country has lost one of its best Parliamentarians with Somnath Chatterjee’s demise, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A 10-time Lok Sabha member, he was the voice of the Left Front in the House. Chatterjee led the Left Front in the House for a long time, including at many crucial junctures.

Chatterjee effectively made use of the House in exposing corruption and anti-people policies of the Union Governments. Somnath Chatterjee had made crucial intervention in exposing many scandals, including the Bofors deal.

At a time when Parliamentary Democracy and constitutional values are facing challenges, his demise is a major loss. His contributions to Parliamentary debates will be remembered, Pinarayi said in his condolence message. Nonagenarian CPM leader V S Achuthanandan termed Somnath Chatterjee an unblemished Communist.

“After being chosen as Speaker, Chatterjee stayed away from all political activities. Till his death, Chatterjee never compromised on his ethical values,” said VS in a message. His passing away has created a major loss in Indian democracy and left politics, he said.

Condolences pour in

T’Puram: Somnath Chatterjee always stood for secular politics and was an exemplary Parliamentarian, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in his condolence message.He always fought against communalism and corruption. He had played a pivotal role in shaping up West Bengal as the epicentre of secular politics, said Kodiyeri.“Chatterjee was very prominent among the Communist Parliamentarians. His demise is a major loss to the country,” said CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran.