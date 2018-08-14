Salt-lime combo no match for African snail march in Eloor

By Express News Service

ELOOR: Though Eloor Municipality has launched a mass drive to end the African snail menace, the measures have not yielded the desired results. The snails are spreading in high numbers in various parts of the locality. The municipality provided salt and lime to the residents, but African snails are thriving on houses and buildings. Over the past two days, the municipality provided 1,500 kg of lime powder and 1,000 kg of salt to residents.

“We are making all attempts to tackle the menace,” said Eloor Municipality chairperson C P Usha.

“But the African snails are growing in numbers. We are also planning to provide tobacco solution to be sprinkled over the snails. We hear that a similar issue has been reported in the Maradu area as well.”

However, residents of Panchayat Colony alleged African snails started to appear after the container yard started functioning in Eloor. “Only in recent months have the snails started to appear in huge numbers,” said Kaveri, a local resident.

“The municipality has provided salt and lime powder kits. But when we kill hundreds, thousands more appear.” Panchayat Colony mostly consists of small shelters constructed decades back.

“Waking up in the morning, we find at least three or four African snails on the bed. Municipal counsellors told us these snails are harmless. But the authorities should find a permanent solution to this menace,” Sarojini, another resident, said.

A more subtle threat comes from African snails which feed on buildings, thus weakening them.

The snails, which remain dormant in the summer, grow at an alarming rate during the monsoon. Contact with them is also said to cause meningitis in kids.

As Panchayat Colony remains waterlogged, residents fear the number of African snails will go up in the coming days. During the summer season, these snails disappear. But once monsoon arrives, they reappear.