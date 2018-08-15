14-year-old boy drowns during swimming competition in Kannur

By Express News Service

A 14-year-old student drowned while participating in the sub-district level swimming competition in Thalasserry on Tuesday. According to the police, Hridik Raj, a Class IX student of Mahe MM Higher Secondary School. The accident took place in front of hundreds of people, including officials, parents and students.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Tuesday at the Temple Gate of Jagannatha temple pond as the Thalasserry subdistrict level swimming competition was being held there. It was one of the parents who noticed one of the four participants, Hridik Raj, drowning mid-way during one of the events. But, since no precautions were taken, those who were standing beside the pond could only watch the student drowning as they were helpless.

Though the fire force team which came from Thalasserry launched a search for Hridik, the effort turned futile. Later, Scuba drivers from Kannur recovered the body around 11.50 am. Though he was immediately taken to the General Hospital here, his life could not be saved.

Parents blame organisers

Parents pointed out the officials had conducted the competition at an inappropriate time as heavy rain is pounding the district and water bodies, including ponds, are in spate. Parents who protested against the apathy of the officials said mandatory precautions were not taken and the officials were not prepared to handle emergency situation.