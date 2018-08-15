Calicut International Airport to accept Keralites stranded at Middle East due to closure of Cochin Airport

By Online Desk

KOZHIKODE: The Calicut International Airport will accept all Keralites, currently stranded at various airports in the Middle East due to the cancellation of flights to Cochin International Airport, said Airport Director, Airports Authority of India, Calicut Airport in a press release. The decision has been taken since the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is expected to be closed for operations for the next three days due to flooding in the operational area, it said.

The operations of Kochi International Airport (COK) has been temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2 PM due to the heavy rains rains and resultant flooding. CIAL isworking hard to drain out the storm water. Emergency control room numbers: 0484 3053500, 2610094 #KeralaFloods — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 15, 2018

All airline operators who intend to operate additional flights to Calicut Airport are most welcome to do so after getting the necessary approval from DGCA, said the officials, adding that between 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm, the airport is not busy and can accept up to 6 aircraft in one hour.

The Airport has 12 parking bays for ‘Code-C’ Category aircraft and can handle 1000 International and 500 domestic passengers per hour. It is open for operations round the clock and can accept code C and D category aircraft, said the airport officials.