Calicut International Airport to accept Keralites stranded at Middle East due to closure of Cochin Airport

The decision has been taken since the Cochin Airport Airport Limited (CIAL) is expected to be closed for operations for the next three days due to flooding in the operational area, said officials.

KOZHIKODE: The Calicut International Airport will accept all Keralites, currently stranded at various airports in the Middle East due to the cancellation of flights to Cochin International Airport, said Airport Director, Airports Authority of India, Calicut Airport in a press release. The decision has been taken since the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is expected to be closed for operations for the next three days due to flooding in the operational area, it said.

All airline operators who intend to operate additional flights to Calicut Airport are most welcome to do so after getting the necessary approval from DGCA, said the officials, adding that between 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm, the airport is not busy and can accept up to 6 aircraft in one hour.

The Airport has 12 parking bays for ‘Code-C’ Category aircraft and can handle 1000 International and 500 domestic passengers per hour. It is open for operations round the clock and can accept code C and D category aircraft, said the airport officials.

