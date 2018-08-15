Celebrate Independence Day by helping flood-hit: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged people to contribute generously in the wake of the state's worst flood disaster in 94 years even as he took the Independence Day salute here in the pouring rain.

Addressing the 72nd Independence Day parade here, Vijayan called upon the people to contribute generously at a time when the state was facing the worst ever natural calamity.

"We are celebrating this year's Independence Day when the floods have ravaged the state. It is a disaster that has never been witnessed in the state. But if all of us join hands, we will be able to handle any disaster," he said.

Vijayan urged people to contribute generously to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund.

"Whatever the contribution, small or big, let us make this year's Independence Day an occasion to help."

Even as the rains continued to lash Kerala and its capital, Vijayan took the salute at an Independence Day event. Similar parades were held at other district headquarters too.

But amid the floods, people's participation in most places appeared to be low key.