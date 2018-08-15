Home States Kerala

Celebrate Independence Day by helping flood-hit: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Even as the rains continued to lash Kerala and its capital, Vijayan took the salute at an Independence Day event.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged people to contribute generously in the wake of the state's worst flood disaster in 94 years even as he took the Independence Day salute here in the pouring rain.

Addressing the 72nd Independence Day parade here, Vijayan called upon the people to contribute generously at a time when the state was facing the worst ever natural calamity.

"We are celebrating this year's Independence Day when the floods have ravaged the state. It is a disaster that has never been witnessed in the state. But if all of us join hands, we will be able to handle any disaster," he said.

Vijayan urged people to contribute generously to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund.

"Whatever the contribution, small or big, let us make this year's Independence Day an occasion to help."

Even as the rains continued to lash Kerala and its capital, Vijayan took the salute at an Independence Day event. Similar parades were held at other district headquarters too.

But amid the floods, people's participation in most places appeared to be low key.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala CM Independence Day Kerala flood flood-hit Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps