Father of rescued kids still not ready to cooperate: District Child Protection

The District Child Protection (DCP) unit has landed in a quandary with the father of the three children, rescued from alleged captivity of their parents at Mannanam in North Paravur, refusing to coope

Published: 15th August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The District Child Protection (DCP) unit has landed in a quandary with the father of the three children, rescued from alleged captivity of their parents at Mannanam in North Paravur, refusing to cooperate with the DCP unit and submit the necessary documents for the benefit of the children.

The DCP unit on Tuesday submitted a report to District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla recommending a detailed psychological assessment of the children. “We are yet to get the report on the initial psychological assessment of the children. We can only decide the future course of action only after a detailed psychological assessment,” a senior DPC officer said.

"It's a tough proposition as the children, the mother and the father do not want to enrol for formal education. The father is not even ready to provide us the birth certificates of the children. In fact, we need to do a psychological assessment of the father and the mother also," said the officer.

Currently, the children are at MES orphanage along with their mother Lekha. They are being monitored by the Child Welfare Committee. The children have started to go to school attached to the orphanage.

It was after the intervention of the district administration the children - aged six, 11 and 12 - were released from the confinement of their parents Abdul Latheef, 47, and mother Lekha a couple of weeks back. The parents had confined the children to their house, prohibiting them from interacting with the outside world.

