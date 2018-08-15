Home States Kerala

Five rivers to have Goan model ‘bandaras’

Bandaras (dams constructed parallel to the flow of the river) will be constructed across five rivers of Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Palakkad. Bahavani, Thootaphuzha (Palakkad), Chandragiri (

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bandaras (dams constructed parallel to the flow of the river) will be constructed across five rivers of Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Palakkad. Bahavani, Thootaphuzha (Palakkad), Chandragiri (Kasargod), Panamaram (Wayanad), Achankoil (Pathanamthitta) are the rivers where bandaras will be constructed on an experimental basis. The expected expense is Rs 175 crore. Bandaras can be constructed in several places in the same river. During rain, when there is heavy flow, all shutters will be removed to prevent flooding and when rain recedes shutters will be closed to collect water. When the flow of water reduces, one shutter at a time is removed and water is released under control. This is the manner in which Bandaras work. This was successfully implemented in Goa.

