IMD issues red alert for several districts in Kerala

Kochi airport will also remain shut until August 18, 2 pm due to the incessant rainfall in Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places including Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts till tomorrow. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India Meteorological Department has issued red alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places) for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts in Kerala until Thursday.

The heavy rainfall has claimed the lives of as many as 39 people. On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed that as per the preliminary report, the total damage due to floods in the state is estimated to be worth Rs 8316 crore.

Vijayan requested for an additional Rs 400 crore from the Home Ministry to carry out immediate relief and rehabilitation work in the state.

The state government had also requested the Centre to declare the calamity a 'rare severity' and provide the required funds and assistance within four weeks.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, after meeting flood victims in Kerala and taking an aerial overview of the situation in the state, announced an additional Rs 100 crore flood relief.

The Home Minister also approved the release of the second installment in advance for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to supplement the efforts of the state government.

Flash floods due to incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several districts of the state.

