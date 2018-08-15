Kerala Flood holds up thantri’s date with Ayyappa

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: THE flood situation continued to remain grim in Pampa, forcing Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru and the six-member team comprising key Devaswom authorities to opt for the Vandiperiyar-Pulmedu forest route to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple for the oneday Niraputhari festival celebrations on Wednesday. The district administration’s delay in taking a decision on ensuring the safe passage of the thantri and Devaswom authorities to the Lord Ayyappa temple meant the thantri, in whose presence the melsanthi opens the Sreekovil of the temple as per the age-old practice, failed to reach the temple when it was opened at 5 pm on Tuesday. Earlier, the authorities had two options before them to ensure the thantri and his entourage reached the Sannidhanam on time.

Either the help of the Fire and Rescue personnel was to be enlisted for ferrying them on a fibre boat across the river or to take them via the Vandiperiyar- Pulmedu with the Forest Department’s assistance. Also, the Devaswom employees, who handle the temple percussion instruments during the Sreekovil’s opening and closing could not reach the temple on time on Tuesday due to the delay in the decision-making process. The KSEB authorities’ passive attitude in releasing water from the Kakki and Pampa dams hampered the process of deciding on the alternative measures for reaching Sabarimala. Last-minute changes in opening the shutters and prior announcement regarding the schedule for opening and closing the shutters of the dams led to confusion among the district and Devaswom authorities.

“Witholding the release of water from both the dams for a day or two will not pose any danger to the dam’s safety,” a KSEB source said. “The vested interests in the KSEB’s engineering wing connected with the Sabarigiri hydel project is playing a dirty game in the release of water from the dams.” The authorities should have sought the help of the paramilitary forces NDRF or the Navy to ensure the safe journey of the thantri to the hill shrine on the crucial day, he said. The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) flayed the authorities for failing to ensure the presence of the thantri at the time of the temple’s opening at 5 pm on Tuesday. Flaying the district administration for delaying the decision on the safe journey of the thantri and his entourage to the hill shrine, ABASS vice-president D Vijayakumar said the decision could have been taken sufficiently early to prevent last- minute disruption of age-old temple practices.