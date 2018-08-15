Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: 21 teams engaged in relief operations, says Indian Navy

Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded people and is carrying out further relief operations.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:15 PM

A woman being rescued as the flood situation in Kerala worsened on Wednesday (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Indian Navy today said it has deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation further worsened across Kerala today due to the heavy rains.

"A total of four teams went out today to augment those already deployed. More than 81 people were rescued, many of whom were also provided food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp," the Southern Naval Command said in a release.

Overall, five naval teams with an equal number of Gemini boats have been deployed at different places in Wayanad district, it said.

Two teams are at Thalapuzha, and one team each at Porunnannur, Anchukunnu and Wayanad respectively.

The Wayanad team is employed for assisting the civil administration in distribution of relief materials and vehicle management.

The other four teams are employed in general rescue operations, the release said.

Seven teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places.

One team is deployed on Pizhala island and is continuously patrolling the flooded area.

The team has been interacting with the inhabitants of the island and providing assurances for their safety, the release said.

One team stationed at Edapally under District Collector, Ernakulam has rescued two persons till now from inundated houses at Kunnukara.

Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded people and is carrying out further relief operations, it said.

Two diving teams have been sent to North Paravur to undertake rescue operations.

(Photo | @indiannavy/ Twitter)

Subsequently, based on request received from the district collector, these two teams along with four more teams have proceeded to Aluva for augmenting rescue efforts there in the wake of the Periyar being in spate, the release said.

Flooding has been reported near Varapuzha residential area, Aluva, and a primary school has been prepared as a relief camp by Naval Armament Depot (NAD) wherin relocation of rescued persons is in progress, it said.

Meals and lodging arrangements for these persons have been arranged from the pooled resources of Defence Services Corps (DSC), NAD and the civil administration.

A Medical Inspection (MI) room clinic- has also been set up with civil assistance for providing first aid to the rescued.

Two teams have been despatched to Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, and one each team to Ranni, Kottayam and Kozhencherry for flood relief operations in areas south of Kochi.

Three columns of relief teams are at standby at Naval Base, Kochi to meet any other requirement, according to the release.

The naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani, is prepared and standing by for providing medical aid, while INS Venduruthy is ready for setting up community kitchens, it added.

