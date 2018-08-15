Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Hundreds of houses inundated

Therefore, it was decided to raise the shutters from 60 to 75 cm,” said S Padmakumar, executive engineer of the Malampuzha dam.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Hundreds of houses and roads were inundated in various parts of the district following the incessant rain and the consequent opening and further raising of the shutters of various dams, including Malampuzha, here on Tuesday. “The water level in the Malampuzha dam was consistent at 114.88 cm, while the full reservoir level was 115.06 cm.

Therefore, it was decided to raise the shutters from 60 to 75 cm,” said S Padmakumar, executive engineer of the Malampuzha dam. “As the rain continued, we raised the shutters from 45 to 54 cm and further to 60 cm. By 4.30 pm, we decided to open the shutters further to 75 cm.” The three shutters of the Walayar dam were also opened for the first time by 5 cm each in the evening.

The waters of the dam will flow to Muvanthanpathi on the Tamil Nadu border and onwards to Chunnambukalthodu, Kuzhaiyankad, Pambupara, Lakshamveedu, Kozhipara, Pullapara, Pambanpallam, Kanjikode, Sathrapadi, Kailas Nagar, Kottekad-Aanapara-Padalikad, Kadakamkunnu-Mukkai, Jainimedu, Kalpathy and Parli on to join the Bharathapuzha. Those living on the banks have been advised to be careful. The three shutters of the Chulliyar dam were opened 5 cm each. Residents on the banks of the Gayathri river have been advised to be vigilant.

