Home States Kerala

Kerala: Floods leave hundreds homeless in tribal colony of Wayanad

KSEB, which manages the hydroelectric dam, opened all the shutters within a short time on Wednesday evening, leading to flash floods in the area.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Flood and landslide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KALPETTA: WHEN flash floods began swallowing her house at Vellamunda village in Wayanad on Wednesday, 67-year-old Bharathi could do nothing but scream for help. More than her own safety, she was worried about her bedridden husband. Thanks to a stranger, the couple was rescued and are now at a relief camp in Pulinjammal school. Bharathi, one of the 766 inmates at the camp, recounts with horror the shocking moments when disaster struck. “It was past 6 pm on Wednesday and it was getting dark. As usual, we were busy with routine work when we heard some noise. When we came out, water had almost covered the entire house.

ALSO READ | Open dams spike flood threat, landslides in Wayanad

Soon, it started entering the house. Thankfully, a stranger rushed in and saved us,” she said. Like Bharathi, almost all the inmates had similar stories to tell. Stories of how they battled various odds to stay alive. At least 2,000 people, mostly tribals, were rendered homeless in the flood. Fingers are now being pointed at the unscientific manner in which shutters of the 40-year-old Banasura Sagar dam, an earthen reservoir, were lifted without prior warning to the people living downstream.

KSEB, which manages the hydroelectric dam, opened all the shutters within a short time on Wednesday evening, leading to flash floods in the area. As a result, many areas under five panchayats came under water within minutes, forcing people to flee. Latheef, another inmate at the camp, said many families had a miraculous escape. “Usually, people go for work after leaving kids at home and return late. Fortunately, no one went for work on that day due to rain. It helped them save their kids,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wayanad Kerala flood Vellamunda village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss