Landslides trigger panic in hills

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Rain continued to lash down over the hilly regions causing yet another series of landslides and spreading panic among people. With landslides reported in the Aralam forest and Chappamala at Kottiyur, the situation in the region looks perilous.

The Met Department on Monday issued a precautionary notification about the possibility of heavy rains in the region. As most towns, including Cherupuzha, Iritty, Sreekantapuram, Perumbadavu, Rajagiri, Pulingome, Kottiyur, Peravur, Alakkode and Irikkur, suffered in the heavy rains, the region struggled to stand on its feet, with roads being battered, crops destroyed and many houses damaged. As the Valapatanam river overflowed, the paddy fields in Sreekantapuram, Malappattam, Irikkur and Chengalayi were waterlogged. A landslide that occurred around afternoon at Chappamala near Kottiyur caused heavy crop loss in the area.

Though nobody was hurt in the landslide, there was a sense of panic among people living near the area of the landslide, as it is the second time this season that landslides have taken place there. Roads in the area have been further damaged with each bout of rain. Some parts of the sidewalls of Makkoottam ghat road collapsed on Tuesday.

444 In view of the severity of the monsoon calamities,the state has declared 251 more villages floodhit,taking the total number to 444. Earlier, 193 villages were declared flood-hit. The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday declared a moratorium on loans taken by people in flood-hit regions.