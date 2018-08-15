Home States Kerala

Landslides trigger panic in hills

Rain continued to lash down over the hilly regions causing yet another series of landslides and spreading panic among people.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Rain continued to lash down over the hilly regions causing yet another series of landslides and spreading panic among people. With landslides reported in the Aralam forest and Chappamala at Kottiyur, the situation in the region looks perilous.

The Met Department on Monday issued a precautionary notification about the possibility of heavy rains in the region. As most towns, including Cherupuzha, Iritty, Sreekantapuram, Perumbadavu, Rajagiri, Pulingome, Kottiyur, Peravur, Alakkode and Irikkur, suffered in the heavy rains, the region struggled to stand on its feet, with roads being battered, crops destroyed and many houses damaged. As the Valapatanam river overflowed, the paddy fields in Sreekantapuram, Malappattam, Irikkur and Chengalayi were waterlogged. A landslide that occurred around afternoon at Chappamala near Kottiyur caused heavy crop loss in the area.

Though nobody was hurt in the landslide, there was a sense of panic among people living near the area of the landslide, as it is the second time this season that landslides have taken place there. Roads in the area have been further damaged with each bout of rain. Some parts of the sidewalls of Makkoottam ghat road collapsed on Tuesday.

444 In view of the severity of the monsoon calamities,the state has declared 251 more villages floodhit,taking the total number to 444. Earlier, 193 villages were declared flood-hit. The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday declared a moratorium on loans taken by people in flood-hit regions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss