Major shake-up effected, top officers reshuffled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Tuesday brought in a bureaucratic reshuffle. Cultural Department Secretary Rani George to be given additional charge of Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department and Special Officer, International Music Academy. Registration Department IG K N Satheesh to be given additional charge of KSTP Project Director, Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Managing Director and PWD Special Secretary. KSTP Project Director Ajit Patil has been posted as Director, Survey and Land Records.

He will also hold additional charge of Project Director, Kerala Land Information Mission. Current Director of Survey and Land Records K Gopalakrishnan has been made Executive Director, Jalanidhi. Lottery Department Director S Shanawas to be posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies while the incumbent Registrar D Sajit Babu has been appointed as Kasargod District Collector. Chief Secretary’s Executive Assistant M Anjana will hold charge of Director, Lottery Department. Ports Director H Dinesan has been appointed Director, Panchayat Department. DPI KV Mohan Kumar has been given additional charge of Special Secretary, Public Education. He will continue to hold charge of CEO Education Mission. Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation Managing Director K Ambady to be given deputation as full-time director to K R Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts for on year. Retired IAS officer Sheik Pareeth to be posted as MD, Coastal Development Corporation.

Rs 1,000 crore to rebuild roads

The government decided to sanction Rs 1,000 crore as the first installment to the Works Department to rebuild the roads damaged in rain. As per PWD estimates, about 8,420 kms of roads got wrecked in the monsoon during June and July.