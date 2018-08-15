Home States Kerala

Major shake-up effected, top officers reshuffled

THE Cabinet on Tuesday brought in a bureaucratic reshuffle. Cultural Department Secretary Rani George to be given additional charge of Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department and Special Officer,

Published: 15th August 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Tuesday brought in a bureaucratic reshuffle. Cultural Department Secretary Rani George to be given additional charge of Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department and Special Officer, International Music Academy. Registration Department IG K N Satheesh to be given additional charge of KSTP Project Director, Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Managing Director and PWD Special Secretary. KSTP Project Director Ajit Patil has been posted as Director, Survey and Land Records.

He will also hold additional charge of Project Director, Kerala Land Information Mission. Current Director of Survey and Land Records K Gopalakrishnan has been made Executive Director, Jalanidhi. Lottery Department Director S Shanawas to be posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies while the incumbent Registrar D Sajit Babu has been appointed as Kasargod District Collector. Chief Secretary’s Executive Assistant M Anjana will hold charge of Director, Lottery Department. Ports Director H Dinesan has been appointed Director, Panchayat Department. DPI KV Mohan Kumar has been given additional charge of Special Secretary, Public Education. He will continue to hold charge of CEO Education Mission. Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation Managing Director K Ambady to be given deputation as full-time director to K R Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts for on year. Retired IAS officer Sheik Pareeth to be posted as MD, Coastal Development Corporation.

Rs 1,000 crore to rebuild roads

The government decided to sanction Rs 1,000 crore as the first installment to the Works Department to rebuild the roads damaged in rain. As per PWD estimates, about 8,420 kms of roads got wrecked in the monsoon during June and July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cabinet bureaucratic reshuffle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss