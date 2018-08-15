Home States Kerala

Malankara Orthodox Church Rape case: Priest files bail petition in High Court

Fr Sony Varghese, a priest of the Malankara Orthodox Church and the first accused in the rape and sexual abuse of a married woman, approached the Kerala High Court seeking regular bail on Tuesday.

In his petition, he said he had surrendered before the Magistrate Court on August 13 and sought bail on the direction of the Supreme Court. However, the Magistrate dismissed the bail application. According to him, further custody is not needed, hence the bail petition.

The petition stated that he has no criminal antecedents and he would not try to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence. No further evidence was required to be collected through the petitioner.

According to the prosecution, the survivor was subjected to sexual abuse by Fr Sony Varghese from November 1999 on a false promise to marry her. The sexual abuse continued till his marriage to another woman in 2002.

They had no contact with each other till 2005. When the survivor met the first accused again, she was asked to come to a school in Tiruvalla, where the first accused was working. She alleged she was threatened by the first accused that he would expose her if she did not heed his wishes to have a relationship. She was subjected to sexual abuse inside the school where he was working.

