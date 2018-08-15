Malayalam satirical poet Chemmanam Chacko passes away
Chacko, who was born at Mulakulam, Piravom, near here, was conferred with the lifetime achievement award for literature by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in 2006.
KOCHI: Chemmanam Chacko, 92, the popular satirical poet, passed away in Kochi late on Tuesday night.
