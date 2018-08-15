Home States Kerala

Open dams spike flood threat, landslides in Wayanad

A landslide was reported from Kurichiar Mala under Kalpetta forest division while minor landslips also occurred at Kamabamala, Makkimala and Chembra.

Kerala Floods. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Incessant rain lashing Wayanad over the past few days continued to trigger landslips and flash floods in the district on Tuesday. Many areas of the hill district were left under water after shutters of the Banasura Sagar dam and other barrages were lifted. Leaving life miserable, traffic movement was disrupted in many regions as several main roads remained under water in the heavy rainfall. Shutters of the Banasura Sagar dam and the Karapuzha reservoir were opened in the morning, leaving downstream areas under severe flood threat. The district authorities shifted families in the region to relief camps. Meanwhile, a man went missing in a river at Thalappuzha in Mananthavady.

Though Navy personnel launched a search operation, the victim could not be rescued so far. A landslide was reported from Kurichiar Mala under Kalpetta forest division while minor landslips also occurred at Kamabamala, Makkimala and Chembra. Since the areas are sparsely populated, people have already been evacuated to relief camps. In another incident, a house was partially damaged. Presently, 127 relief camps are functioning in the district. Around 15,785 people from 4,187 families are living in the camps. The district recorded 116.14 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. As a result, water level in the Banasura Sagar dam and Karapuzha reservoir increased.

