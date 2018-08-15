Ship captain, 2 others held by Coastal police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Coastal police have taken the captain and two crew members of Indian-registered M V Desh Shakti into custody after confirming the oil tanker’s involvement in the mid-sea collision off Kochi coast. According to officers, Captain B S Ahluwalia, a native of New Delhi, second officer Nandakishore Gaaru of Rajasthan and seaman Rajkumar, hailing from Bihar, who were in command of the ship, will be subjected to a thorough interrogation.