State cannot ignore private sector, investors: E P Jayarajan

The state cannot move forward ignoring the private sector and private investors, said newly-inducted Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. Stressing the need to encourage private investors in the state, Jayarajan said the state welcomes NRKs and investors from abroad here. Jayarajan was speaking at the Meet the Press organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust on Tuesday, soon after his swearing in as the 20th minister in the Pinarayi Cabinet. He rubbished reports and questions about he being the second in command in the Left Government.

Responding to questions on the Union Government inviting bids for Central projects in the state, Jayarajan said ideally such projects should be entrusted with the state government. “The Centre should let the state government handle such projects. The state has been providing basic infrastructure facilities including land, drinking water and other facilities for many Central projects,” he said, referring to projects like the Hindustan Newsprint Ltd. To another question on Alind, Jayarajan said he has legally fought to ensure the PSU remains with the government. “Alind has got crores of rupees of assets across the country, including in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and many parts of the state. It has got sufficient assets.

I have taken legal battle up to the Supreme Court to ensure the establishment does not go into the hands of private groups,” Jayarajan said. The new minister made it clear private investors would be welcome to the state. There’s ample scope for investment here. We cannot go ahead ignoring private investors any more. They should be given sufficient support, he said. The newly-inducted minister, who also supports many charity initiatives, informed he would distribute Onam kits worth Rs 1,000 to around 1,200 patients, mostly cancer-affected people in his home constituency of Mattannoor on August 21. MINISTERS’

PORTFOLIO REARRANGED

T’Puram: With E P Jayarajan joining the state Cabinet, the government on Tuesday reassigned ministers’ portfolios. E P Jayarajan will handle Industries, Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs and Khadi, while A C Moideen will be the minister for LSG, Rural Development, KILA and Local Development Authorities. K T Jaleel will handle Collegiate Education, Technical Education and Universities (except Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Medical University), Entrance Exams, Minority Welfare, Hajj and Waqf. C Raveendranath will handle General Education and Literacy Movement.

 

