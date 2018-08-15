Home States Kerala

Tourists in Munnar safe: Idukki District Collector K Jeevan Babu

Idukki District Collector K Jeevan Babu told Express that all tourists were safe. “We’ve already banned tourism-related activities here in the wake of rain.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

The landslide that occurred at Vattavada near Munnar destroyed the water tank and the pipelines put up by the panchayat authorities | Express

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Idukki District Collector K Jeevan Babu told Express that all tourists were safe. “We’ve already banned tourism-related activities here in the wake of rain. At present, there’s no risk for the tourists who’re already in the district,” he said. “We’ve made all the arrangements to shift people from the flooded areas to high ranges. There’s an issue of connectivity to Munnar. However, there’re no casualties and nothing to panic. Everything will be okay if water starts receding,” said the Collector. Tourists centres at Rajamala, Kundla and Mattupetty were closed three days ago.

ALSO READ | Landslide leaves 57 tourists including 24 foreigners trapped in Plum Judy resort near Munnar

According to Devikulam tahsildar P K Shaji, a unit of NDRF has been deployed in Munnar to deal with emergency situation, if any. “A second unit of the NDRF will join from Ernakulam while an Army unit is camping at Adimaly,” he said. Shaji added the NDRF personnel and employees from the Revenue and other departments are working hard to clear traffic blocks along various routes. With the water having reached the FRL, Mattupetty dam’s shutters were opened on Tuesday. Water level touched 1,599.20 m of the FRL of 1,599.59 m. The first shutter was opened at 8.30 am and due to increase in inflow, the authorities opened the second one as well at 1.15 pm. The shutters were opened by 50 cm to discharge 12.50 cumces of water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Jeevan Babu Munnnar Kerala flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss