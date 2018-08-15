Tourists in Munnar safe: Idukki District Collector K Jeevan Babu

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Idukki District Collector K Jeevan Babu told Express that all tourists were safe. “We’ve already banned tourism-related activities here in the wake of rain. At present, there’s no risk for the tourists who’re already in the district,” he said. “We’ve made all the arrangements to shift people from the flooded areas to high ranges. There’s an issue of connectivity to Munnar. However, there’re no casualties and nothing to panic. Everything will be okay if water starts receding,” said the Collector. Tourists centres at Rajamala, Kundla and Mattupetty were closed three days ago.

According to Devikulam tahsildar P K Shaji, a unit of NDRF has been deployed in Munnar to deal with emergency situation, if any. “A second unit of the NDRF will join from Ernakulam while an Army unit is camping at Adimaly,” he said. Shaji added the NDRF personnel and employees from the Revenue and other departments are working hard to clear traffic blocks along various routes. With the water having reached the FRL, Mattupetty dam’s shutters were opened on Tuesday. Water level touched 1,599.20 m of the FRL of 1,599.59 m. The first shutter was opened at 8.30 am and due to increase in inflow, the authorities opened the second one as well at 1.15 pm. The shutters were opened by 50 cm to discharge 12.50 cumces of water.