Kerala flood: All rivers overflowing, coastal residents in Kasargod face sea fury

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Around 250 persons from around 50 families were evacuated from their houses because of coastal erosion and overflowing rivers in the district, said revenue officials. All the rivers in the district are overflowing, said additional district magistrate N Devidas.

"The District Disaster Management Authority has met today morning to take stock of the situation," he said.

"I have asked all officials to be on standby round the clock," the top official, who is also the collector in-charge, said.Bekal police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel shifted 27 families from Trikanad after fiery waves started lashing their houses. The families "We first shifted them to Trikanad Government Fisheries High School. But by night, even the school came under constant battering. So we shifted them to Government UP School at Kottikulam," said an officer.

"The camp has around 150 persons," said the ADM, after visiting the families in Kottikulam school Thursday morning. Two families from Cherangai coast too have been shifted to safer places, he said.

Around 25 families living along the Chandragiri have been evacuated as the river started overflowing, said officials. The families -- residents Korakkod, a low-lying area in Kasargod - have been shifted to the houses of their relatives, said revenue officials.

Six families were shifted out Thursday morning itself, they said.

"Later, we saw the water advancing into other houses too and they too were evacuated by the Fire and Rescue Service personnel," said an official.

They said the continuous overnight rain the higher reaches of the river in Karnataka led to the swelling of the Chandragiri.

Mangaluru and Sulliya in Dakshinana Kannada areas were being battered by heavy rain since Wednesday.

"We had the residents living along the Chandragiri of a possible flooding," said an official. Water is rising in the western parts of Thalangara too, he said.

"The roads in the area have submerged," he said.

A one-year-old child of Hussain Baha was injured when their house partially collapsed in the heavy rain at Hosabettu in Manjeshwaram Thursday morning.

In the case of emergency, residents may call the control room at 04994 257700, officials said.